ATTOM Data Solutions CTO Todd Teta Named 2019 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today announced its CTO Todd Teta has been selected as a first-ever recipient of the 2019 Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire for his exceptional contributions in driving innovation and implementing advanced technology solutions to power the housing economy.

In its inaugural year, HousingWire's Tech Trendsetters award program will honor the 50 most impactful and innovative leaders serving the housing economy. The Tech Trendsetters award aims to recognize the leaders that have played an integral role in bringing innovative solutions to market for housing industry clients.

"I'm deeply honored to be one of the first recipients to receive the Tech Trendsetter award from HousingWire," said Todd Teta, CTO of ATTOM Data Solutions. ATTOM is devoted to fueling innovation with premium property data, and to produce a forward-thinking approach that will help to lead and evolve the housing economy."

Teta is directly responsible for driving product development and tech innovation for ATTOM, as well as building effective and efficient teams to scale the business. Under Teta's leadership, ATTOM has developed various key technological advancements over the past year; most recently the company was the first property data provider to offer DaaS (data-as-a-service). This innovative solution allows for businesses of all sizes to quickly and efficiently leverage the power of property data without the time-consuming and costly process of building data management capabilities in-house.

Teta's contributions have played a key role in ATTOM's ability to provide premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. Teta leverages two decades of experience in technology and product innovation to lead ATTOM's technology and product teams. Teta graduated summa cum laude from the University of Southern California with a degree in Computer Engineering and Computer Science.

"HousingWire has always recognized innovation and technological advancements in the housing industry, but none of those advancements happen without people leading the way," HousingWire Managing Editor Ben Lane said. "Technology doesn't simply create itself. People are the driving force behind those innovations. And it's in that spirit that we proudly honor the visionaries helping to push the housing industry into the future."

This year's Tech Trendsetters represent individuals across various sectors of the housing economy including; mortgage lending, servicing, investing and real estate. These tech trendsetters are experts behind the technology that their companies are producing.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs, real estate market trends, marketing lists, match & append and introducing the first property data deliver solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

