ATTOM Data Solutions Integrates Enhanced Boundary Data Into Its U.S. Property Data Warehouse

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database, today announced it has integrated expanded boundary data into its U.S. property data warehouse.

The expanded boundary data features parcel boundaries for 155 million U.S. parcels along with school attendance zone boundaries for more than 67,000 schools in more than 13,000 school districts and neighborhood boundaries for more than 166,000 neighborhoods.

"Accurate parcel boundaries offer an essential location component that's ideal for property research and we are excited to now include this data as a complement to the foundational tax, deed, mortgage and neighborhood data in the ATTOM Data Warehouse," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM Data Solutions. "We've made some key strategic moves over the past few months to obtain the best boundary data available and fully integrate it into our data warehouse so that we can provide a one-stop shop for clients that want to combine these datasets."

The parcel boundary data is available in a bulk file format adhering to the industry standard ESRI shape data. ATTOM offers two versions of the parcel boundary data: An Essential version that includes the shape file data for the parcel boundaries along with basic tax assessor information for each parcel; and the Plus version with additional assessor information for each parcel including beds, baths, square footage, year built, lot size, most recent sale date and amount, and much more.

"We've included basic assessor property data in our standard parcel boundary file because most use cases benefit from some level of assessor data," said Todd Teta, chief technology officer at ATTOM Data Solutions. "We also include our unique ATTOM ID for every parcel so that additional data from the ATTOM Data Warehouse such as sales history, mortgage and foreclosure data, or natural hazard risk can easily be joined with the parcel boundaries."

School and neighborhood boundary data available in bulk and API

The schools, neighborhood and other geographic area boundary data is available in both bulk file format as well as via API. These boundary datasets can be combined with each other and with ATTOM's property and neighborhood data to create powerful analytics and applications for end-users:

Identify which school attendance zone a specific home is in

Search for all homes within a specific school attendance zone

Find neighborhoods that overlap with school district boundaries

Create neighborhood profiles based on school scores, crime rates, property characteristics

Enable home search by neighborhood

And many more

"Real estate consumer search is increasingly centered around schools and neighborhoods, making it increasingly important for companies providing a consumer-focused product, software or app to enable search by neighborhood and school attendance zone," said Jeff Metcalf, product manager at ATTOM Data Solutions. "We're also seeing other innovative applications of the parcel, school and neighborhood boundary data beyond just real estate consumer search, and making this data available to our clients will help fuel more disruption across myriad real estate-related verticals, including insurance underwriting and claims management, urban planning and zoning, real estate development, new home construction, and many others."

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs, market trends, marketing lists, match & append and more.

