ATTOM Data Solutions Names Ohan Antebian General Manager For Realtytrac, Home Disclosure And Homefacts

The creation of this new position and the appointment of Antebian signal the company's strong commitment to invest in these segments of business, focused exclusively on providing confidence when transacting in real estate. Homes for sale, accurate property information and comprehensive neighborhood data are the ingredients in delivering value to consumers, investors and real estate agents.

"I'm thrilled that we are in a position to grow these divisions of ATTOM – and that Ohan has signed on to lead this exciting endeavor," said Rob Barber, CEO, ATTOM Data Solutions. "Ohan's vast industry experience, true passion for real estate, inspiring leadership style, and proven ability to deliver real results are exactly what this initiative needs."

"I look forward to leveraging the inherent equity in Realtytrac, Home Disclosure and Homefacts, as well as ATTOM's extensive data assets, to close emerging gaps in consumer needs and deliver a new decision engine that will modernize the homebuying experience," said Antebian, who will report to Barber and be based in Irvine, CA.

Antebian has two decades of industry and leadership experience that spans the entire real estate continuum, having worked with consumers, agents, brokers, MLSs and associations in various product, business development and strategy roles. He was instrumental in the market delivery of some of the most transformational technologies in the Real Estate Industry such as RPR. Earlier in his career, he evangelized realtor.com at a time when online home search was at its infancy. Ohan advocates originality and creativity in startups introduced to the real estate industry by serving as a REACH mentor. Antebian holds an MBA from Colorado State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in International Business from Temple University.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs, real estate market trends, marketing lists, match & append and introducing the first property data deliver solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

ATTOM Data Solutions also powers consumer websites designed to promote real estate transparency: RealtyTrac.com is a property search and research portal for foreclosures and other off-market properties; Homefacts.com is a neighborhood research portal providing hyperlocal risks and amenities information; HomeDisclosure.com produces detailed property pre-diligence reports.

