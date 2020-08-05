ATTOM Data Solutions VP of Marketing, Kara Taylor, Named 2020 Woman of Influence by HousingWire

The recipients of the tenth annual Women of Influence awards were selected by HousingWire's Editorial Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, but contributions to the overall industry, community outreach, client impact and personal success also factored into the committee's decision.

Taylor is featured on the cover of the August 2020 issue of HousingWire Magazine and quoted in the lead article which looks at how the current public health crisis and consequent economic fallout has forced a "reckoning of authenticity' for the housing industry. According to the article, in this moment, it's women in marketing, communications and human resources – those often-underestimated 'soft skills' – whose strengths lead companies' effective responses. It's people – usually women – in those roles who become the voice of the company that reassures, directs, finds a new way forward together.

The article describes how Taylor has navigated through the crisis, and how skills traditionally attributed to women have been front and center in keeping ATTOM on track, people on task, and customers and business partners confident of the company's ability to quickly rally a response. The mechanics of remote collaboration are the least of Taylor's worries. As VP of marketing for ATTOM, she took the lead in ensuring that the firm's staff – mainly quantitative-minded analysts and number crunchers – felt the support.

"It's nurturing that women tend to be better at and that's what this situation calls for," notes Taylor. "A health care crisis on such a huge scale is intrinsically threatening at an elemental level. That means that employee communication is really about reassurance; frightened people can't concentrate. In such situations, women intuitively gravitate toward communication - lots of it, in lots of different ways, on lots of different levels."

Taylor has played a key role in ATTOM's recent strategic initiatives to bring more comprehensive real estate data to the marketplace, including the acquisitions of Home Junction Inc. in July 2020 and Onboard Informatics in February 2018. Taylor also played a key role in ATTOM's acquisition by private equity-firm Lovell Minnick Partners in January 2019, to position the company for strategic growth. Each of these initiatives were driven by the company's mission to provide premium property data that fuels innovation and arms businesses and consumers with real estate data solutions that drive profitable business decisions and sustain growth.

Click here to view ATTOM's Table of Data Elements

"This year's Women of Influence represent leaders who have faced some of the most unprecedented challenges the housing industry has seen in years," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "Their strength set an example of leadership that impacted not just their teams or companies but the industry overall. This was one of the most competitive years we have ever seen for the award, and we are proud to introduce you to the top 100 Women of Influence."

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, marketing lists, match & append and introducing the first property data delivery solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

[email protected]

SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions

Related Links

http://www.attomdata.com

