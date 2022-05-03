ATTOM UNVEILS NEW DATA PRODUCT FOR RELIABLE RENTAL MARKET DATA

ATTOM's new Rental AVM (Automated Valuation Model) delivers automated rental estimates, arming real estate professionals with reliable values to make better decisions

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of real estate data nationwide for land and property data, is pleased to announce it has added yet another new data product to the ever-expanding ATTOM Table of Data Elements – the ATTOM Rental AVM (Automated Valuation Model). This new solution, built from the foundation of the company's nationwide property database, provides rent estimates for over 72 million single-family residences nationwide.

ATTOM's new Rental AVM solution delivers automated rental estimates on a monthly basis, arming real estate professionals with reliable values to help them make better decisions for their business and their clients. The ATTOM Rental AVM leverages the company's nationwide property database and best-in-class geospatial layers to group and localize the value of similar properties within the same neighborhood. ATTOM tests its rental estimates using proven statistical techniques and by comparing to over one million nationwide active rental listings.

"Whether you're a real estate investor looking to evaluate potential profits and returns on investment, understand the viability of a new investment property, operate a real estate platform in need of enhanced content and SEO, or a mortgage professional tasked with the verification process for investment loans, our Rental AVM solution provides an accurate estimate to help analyze and identify trends in specific geographic areas and markets," said Todd Teta, chief product and technology officer at ATTOM. "This new data product further delivers on our core mission to provide real estate stakeholders with information that increases real estate transparency and improves decision making. "

For a free trial or to learn more or about the ATTOM rental AVM to improve your business or investment portfolio, get in touch with an ATTOM representative today.

About ATTOM

ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 20TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, property reports and more. Also, introducing our newest innovative solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management – ATTOM Cloud.

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

[email protected]

Data and Report Licensing:

[email protected]

SOURCE ATTOM