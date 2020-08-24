Attorney Abigail Pettit Joins Avisen Legal

According to Kim Lowe, one of Avisen's founding shareholders and its CFO: "Abby will be a great addition to the Avisen Team. She brings a practical head for solving her client's problems which will mesh well with Avisen's existing clients. With the addition of Abby, Avisen will be at three female lawyers – Lisa Ankel Holter, Abby and myself. As we continue to build out the Avisen Team, we think it is critical that our lawyer mix is reflective of the clients we serve." About joining Avisen, Abby adds: "I am excited to continue growing my practice alongside such an incredible group of attorneys. Avisen's practical, collaborative approach to the work we do, and the passion the attorneys here bring for their clients every day, made the decision to join this team an easy one."