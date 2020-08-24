Attorney Abigail Pettit Joins Avisen Legal
Aug 24, 2020, 09:07 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisen Legal, P.A. welcomes Abigail Pettit as the newest member of its team of seasoned business law attorneys. Abby was an attorney at Gislason & Hunter prior to joining Avisen. Pettit works with business owners on their legal issues but also brings her estate and succession/transition planning skills to assist Generation X and Millennial business owners and professionals as well as multi-generational businesses and families with inherited wealth with wealth preservation and estate planning and administration. Before joining Gislason, Abby was a judicial clerk in 10th Judicial District in Anoka County for the Honorable Daniel A. O'Fallon.
According to Kim Lowe, one of Avisen's founding shareholders and its CFO: "Abby will be a great addition to the Avisen Team. She brings a practical head for solving her client's problems which will mesh well with Avisen's existing clients. With the addition of Abby, Avisen will be at three female lawyers – Lisa Ankel Holter, Abby and myself. As we continue to build out the Avisen Team, we think it is critical that our lawyer mix is reflective of the clients we serve." About joining Avisen, Abby adds: "I am excited to continue growing my practice alongside such an incredible group of attorneys. Avisen's practical, collaborative approach to the work we do, and the passion the attorneys here bring for their clients every day, made the decision to join this team an easy one."
Avisen Legal was founded in August 2017 when a group of experienced business lawyers came together to bring curiosity, passion, creativity, and fun…yes, even fun, to the legal services they provide to clients. As a business law boutique, Avisen Legal brings a team of highly capable transactional and C-Suite lawyers who deliver high-quality, efficiency and value. Additional information about Avisen Legal can be found at http://www.avisenlegal.com/.
