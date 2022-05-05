Attorney Adam Smith of Riddle & Brantley Admitted to Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

After securing outstanding results in personal injury and workers' compensation cases, attorney Adam Smith has been named a member of the prestigious Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Riddle & Brantley is pleased to announce that injury attorney Adam A. Smith has been named a member of the esteemed Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®. A Board Certified Specialist in Workers' Compensation law, Mr. Smith has dedicated his career to representing victims of serious personal injuries. Membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum is limited to select attorneys who have distinguished themselves by securing at least one multi-million-dollar verdict or settlement. Mr. Smith is presently a Life Member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, one of the most venerated groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Less than one percent of the nation's trial attorneys are admitted.