Attorney and Family Law Specialist DeShon Laraye Pullen Airs on Sonoran Living Again to Discuss Steps That You Can Take to Get a Healthy Divorce

PHOENIX, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeShon L. Pullen, owner and founder of DeShon Laraye Pullen PLC, was interviewed by ABC15's Sonoran Living (KNXV, 1015 HD on Cox) Friday, June 19, 2020 to discuss the most important steps that individuals seeking a divorce can take to make the process as healthy as possible and to minimize the hardship for family members involved.

When seeking a divorce, many people feel that they are at their lowest point in life, and simplifying the process for all parties can reduce stress, expenses and the long term impact not only on divorcing spouses but particularly on children as well if involved. "Having an attorney that you can trust and that you feel is the right fit for you is of the utmost importance when going through the divorce process. You really want to be sure that the individual is the right fit for your specific needs and that you have a good rapport before retaining," says attorney Deshon L. Pullen.

During Friday's segment of ABC15's Sonoran Living, DeShon L. Pullen discussed some of the following topics:

Importance of the first step in the divorce process: researching the attorney that you are considering retaining

Distinction of a Certified Family Law Specialist and what this could mean to you

Differences in cost and length of the divorce process based upon the complexity of the case

Mediation versus trial during divorce

Significance of the first consultation and why it is one of the most important parts of the divorce process when it relates to hiring an attorney

In addition, DeShon Pullen elaborates on and how important it is that proper research is done on the divorce attorney. "You may want to call the state bar, make sure there has been no disciplinary action and check recent reviews before deciding to hire," says Pullen.

The cost and time involved in the divorce process can differ based upon whether there is business valuation involved, if comprehensive family assessments are necessary, and if any experts are needed.

Mediation is a quicker, less expensive, less formal way to get a divorce as compared to trial. Although mediation would allow you to resolve your case without having to go to trial, it is still important to have an attorney on your side.

DeShon Pullen has been recognized by the Arizona Super Lawyers list for the past eight consecutive years and was named to the Best Law Firms in Arizona list in 2019. DeShon L. Pullen also holds several other honors and awards including being named Sole Practitioner of the Year and Volunteer Lawyer of the Year by the Maricopa County Bar Association and the Volunteer Lawyers Program.

DeShon Laraye Pullen PLC can be reached by phone at 602-252-1968 or online if you have any additional questions or if you would like to schedule a no obligation consultation.

