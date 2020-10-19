Attorney Ben Crump: Bayer Seeks to Profit Both from Sale of Weedkiller Linked to Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Drug to Treat it

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned personal injury and civil rights attorney Ben Crump today denounced Bayer Corporation for seeking to profit both from the sale of its weedkiller Roundup, which has been linked to non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and a new Bayer drug to treat the disease.

On Oct. 14, Bayer announced the Phase III study results of its new drug copanlisib in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Bayer said the combination significantly prolongs progression-free survival.

"How cynical that Bayer is seeking to profit from both ends of this life-threatening disease -- by selling Roundup, which causes it, and now by selling a drug to treat it," Crump said. "Bayer has assured itself a continuing stream of business for its non-Hodgkin's lymphoma drug by fighting to keep the deadly weedkiller Roundup on the market."

Crump, along with co-counsels Chris Schnieders and James Onder, represent thousands of plaintiffs seeking damages from Bayer after using Roundup and developing Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Crump and the legal team recently filed a motion on behalf of the National Black Farmers Association to enjoin Bayer from selling Roundup.

"Bayer has demonstrated a pattern of putting profits over people, with blatant disregard for human life," said attorney Chris Schnieders. "If the company hopes to profit from a drug that treats a disease that its weedkiller product causes, we believe they have a moral imperative to pull Roundup from the market and stop making people sick."

