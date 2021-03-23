Attorney Bradley Peek Recognized in 2021 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national law firm of Shrader & Associates, L.L.P. is home to top-rated and highly regarded attorneys, among whom is Attorney Bradley Peek. In the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers®, Attorney Peek had the privilege of earning Rising Stars recognition for his work in Houston, Texas under the category of Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff.

To obtain this recognition, Attorney Peek had to pass a rigorous selection process. All Super Lawyers® Rising Stars candidates are required to undergo this process for every new edition of the publication to ensure that they continue to meet its high standards. Therefore, veteran listees — like Attorney Peek who has been recognized for three consecutive years — and green candidates are evaluated on equitable grounds.

Before a lawyer can be considered a candidate for Rising Stars recognition, they must be identified by the Super Lawyers® attorney-led research team or nominated by a third party, such as a colleague. Then, their careers are evaluated on the bases of "peer recognition and professional achievement," which include:

Settlements and verdicts;

Honors and awards;

Representative clients;

Scholarly contributions;

Pro bono and community work;

And more.

Next, a Blue Ribbon Panel reevaluates all candidates to determine final selection. Before the results are published, Super Lawyers® conducts a final quality check of each finalist to verify any information about them.

Please note: In each edition, no more than 2.5% of United States early career attorneys — aged 40 or younger or in their first decade of practice — make the Rising Stars register.

A Houston-based firm, Shrader & Associates, L.L.P. is committed to helping clients who have been injured by toxic exposure. As such, Attorney Peek's career focuses on advocating for those who have developed mesothelioma after being exposed to asbestos. Despite the fact that he is still considered an early career attorney, his legal prowess is evident: He has already worked on some of the most complex cases in his area of practice.

To find out more about Attorney Peek's legal work at Shrader & Associates, L.L.P., visit the firm online at shraderlaw.com. For more information about Super Lawyers® Rising Stars, go to superlawyers.com.

