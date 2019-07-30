Attorney Chiravollatti Appointed to Serve as Ballwin's Provisional Judge

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15, 2019, the Mayor of Ballwin and the Board of Aldermen appointed Attorney Nicole Chiravollatti of The Hammer Law Firm, LLC to serve as the city's new provisional municipal judge. The ordinance received unanimous board approval and Virginia Nye, Ballwin's acting municipal judge, administered the oath at the beginning of the July 15th Ballwin Board of Aldermen meeting.

Attorney Chiravollatti's new duties include serving as municipal judge whenever the appointed official is unable to attend court sessions due to absence or illness. This is an incredible opportunity that will allow Attorney Chiravollatti to utilize her extensive legal experience on behalf of the Ballwin citizens who have been victimized or charged with crimes.

Attorney Chiravollatti released the following statement regarding her appointment:

"I am deeply honored that the Ballwin Mayor and Board of Aldermen have appointed me to represent the city of Ballwin as Provisional Judge. My appointment to the bench is validation that I have acquired the extensive experience, courtroom skills, legal knowledge, and steady demeanor required to serve the community in this capacity. For an attorney, there is no greater privilege than being chosen to serve as a judge. I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity."

Attorney Chiravollatti is committed to representing clients facing misdemeanor and felony charges in Missouri. Because this is a part-time appointment, she is still accepting clients as the Managing Attorney at The Hammer Law Firm, LLC.

To learn more about the criminal defense attorneys at The Hammer Law Firm, LLC, visit https://www.thehammerlawfirm.com/.

