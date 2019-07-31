Attorney Chris Jacobs Appointed as VSB Vice Chair & Virginia Beach Bar Association President-Elect

NORFOLK, Va., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Chris Jacobs of Kalfus & Nachman PC in Norfolk, Virginia has recently been appointed and elected to two prominent local legal positions. He is the appointed Vice Chair to the Virginia State Bar 2nd District Section 1 Disciplinary Committee. He is also the President-Elect of the Virginia Beach Bar Association, where he will be sworn in on December 1st, 2019.

As the Vice Chair of the 2nd District Section 1 Disciplinary Committee for the Virginia State Bar, he will play a crucial role in ensuring practicing attorneys throughout Virginia dedicate themselves to the utmost ethical and professional practices. The Disciplinary Committee is tasked with reviewing allegations and charges of policy, regulative, and legal breaches of conduct. If the allegation is founded, then the Disciplinary Committee is also tasked to adjudicate and penalize as seen fit. Attorney Jacobs' own extensive history as a legal professional grants him valuable insight to this role.

As the President-Elect of the Virginia Beach Bar Association (VBBA), Attorney Jacobs will be tasked with overseeing the operations and direction of the entire Association. Similarly to the Virginia State Bar, the VBBA was founded to help ensure justice for locals who find themselves in a legal battle or the courtroom. It is also used to help advance and improve municipality laws, which may one day influence the entire state or country.

Kalfus & Nachman PC extends congratulations to Attorney Chris Jacobs for these recent professional achievements.

More information about Attorney Jacobs can be found at https://www.kalfusnachman.com/our-attorneys/christopher-i-jacobs/.

SOURCE Kalfus & Nachman PC

