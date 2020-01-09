Attorney Christopher Carusone's Top 5 Tips For Representing Corporations During PA Grand Jury Investigations

Read the full version of attorney Chris Carusone's article in December 18th edition of The Legal Intelligencer.

Christopher D. Carusone is an attorney and Partner in the Harrisburg, PA office of Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman PC. He formerly served as the Chief Deputy Attorney General in charge of the Statewide Investigating Grand Jury in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. For additional tips, please read Christopher Carusone's article Tips For Representing Clients In Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Consumer Protection Investigations. Follow Chris Carusone on LinkedIn and @ChrisCarusone.

SOURCE Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman PC

Related Links

http://www.cohenseglias.com

