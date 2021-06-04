Attorney Dan Newlin Teams With Shaggy and Flo Rida to Salute Healthcare Workers With a Free Concert at Universal’s Hard Rock Live

When all was shutting down at the onset of the pandemic, Newlin teamed with Shaggy and Flo Rida, offering words of encouragement through digital media and television ads. They also worked with Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando by purchasing emergency COVID-19 equipment to help ensure the safety of immunocompromised children. "While many businesses were scrambling, including ours, on their business survival, we remained focused on what we do best, helping our community in times of need," Newlin said.

Now that the pandemic is mostly behind us, local and state governments have allowed public events to resume; however, Newlin requests those who have not been vaccinated to please take proper social distancing precautions and wear a mask.

The Hard Rock Live has been cleared to allow 3,000 attendees to attend the free Shaggy and Flo Rida concert to honor our healthcare workers on Saturday, July 17 at 6 pm. Anyone can register for tickets, but Newlin wants the majority of free tickets to go to healthcare workers.

"We must honor our healthcare workers and thank them for their commitment to our community during the pandemic. Our healthcare workers worked around the clock to fight for victims of COVID-19, and we'll honor them with this extraordinary concert," said Newlin.

Register by visiting www.DanNewlinFreeConcert.com . Anyone from the public can register; however, there are only 3,000 tickets. You will receive verification via text and email with additional information.

For those who cannot attend this Free event, due to capacity, stay tuned. Newlin has been in contact with International Superstar Drake and Country legend Blake Shelton.

ABOUT ATTORNEY DAN NEWLIN AND DAN NEWLIN INJURY ATTORNEYS:

Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys is a nationally recognized and highly accomplished personal injury law firm serving the state of Florida. Our attorneys are experts in the area of personal injury law and are dedicated to helping clients who have sustained an injury at no fault of their own. Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys currently consists of a team of 80 highly experienced lawyers and over 250 support staff, with 11 offices throughout Florida, priding themselves on providing personal, professional legal representation to all of our clients while always striving to get the best result possible.

SOURCE Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys

Related Links

http://newlinlaw.com

