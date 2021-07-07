Attorney Daniel Del Rio Selected to 2021 Super Lawyers®

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner of Del Rio & Caraway, P.C. Daniel Del Rio has been acclaimed with selection to the 2021 Northern California Super Lawyers® list for his outstanding work in Sacramento, California in the following areas of legal practice:

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

The 2021 edition marks an 11th consecutive year of recognition from Thomson Reuters subsidiary Super Lawyers® for Attorney Del Rio. He was previously chosen for inclusion in the 2020 edition of Northern California Super Lawyers®, as well as earned Rising Stars recognition from 2011 to 2019.

Every year, Super Lawyers® curates its annual Super Lawyers® lists to showcase premier mid- to late-career attorneys from more than 70 areas of legal practice. It also develops Rising Stars each year to recognize early career attorneys—those in the first 10 years of practice or no older than age 40—who meet the legal ranking organization's high standards. No more than 5% and 2.5% of all practicing legal professionals in the U.S. are recognized in Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars, respectively.

The primary aim of Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars is to act as a vetted directory for those seeking legal help. Thus, the selection process is meticulous, involving third-party nomination for consideration and two separate reviews.

The Super Lawyers® research team conducts the first review, delving into 12 facets of each candidate's career: settlements and verdicts, bar activity, community work, scholarly contributions, and more. Next comes the Blue Ribbon Review in which accomplished attorneys reevaluate candidates within their areas of practice to determine whether they make the cut.

With such a rigorous selection process and such little space on the Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists, it is a great accomplishment to be chosen for inclusion in either of these publications. The fact that Attorney Del Rio has made the cut for 11 consecutive years is notable and worthy of celebration.

Attorney Del Rio has also been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Sacramento Magazine, the American Society of Legal Advocates, and more. Further, he is highly regarded by his peers and clients for his continued dedication to providing attentive, effective legal representation to injured individuals throughout Sacramento.

Del Rio & Caraway, P.C. is a personal injury firm serving victims of negligence in Sacramento. To date, the firm has recovered millions of dollars in compensation for clients in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and catastrophic and fatal injury, among others. If you are seeking award-winning legal counsel, visit Del Rio & Caraway, P.C. at delriolawoffice.com. To learn more about Super Lawyers®, kindly go to superlawyers.com.

