Attorney Erin Copeland Appointed to Leadership Positions in Pending Onglyza MDL

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Trial Attorney and Partner of Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs Erin Copeland has been appointed by U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky to serve in two important leadership capacities in the pending Onglyza multidistrict litigation (MDL).

As noted in the court's order appointing Plaintiffs' Leadership Structure, Erin was appointed the State-Federal Court Liaison and to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee. As such, Erin will play an instrumental role in the litigation.

The dual appointments speak to Erin's stature as a nationally recognized trial attorney, her long-standing focus on complex personal injury and product liability litigation, and her prominent leadership roles in other major cases and federal multidistrict litigation, including her appointments to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committees in the Pradaxa MDL and transvaginal mesh (TVM) MDL, State-Federal Liaison Counsel in the Pradaxa MDL, and Executive Committee in the Essure Judicial Council Coordinated Proceeding (JCCP) in California.

As a proven leader and skilled attorney, Erin has demonstrated a passion for fighting on behalf of the injured and the wronged, including those harmed as a result of unsafe medications and pharmaceutical products. Her background in helming major litigation and her passion for providing a voice to victims as they battle Big Pharma and other corporate powers in the civil justice system make her an invaluable asset to the pending Onglyza MDL, which focuses on injuries, deaths, and losses suffered by plaintiffs who took the Type II diabetes medication.

While approved by the FDA in 2009, Onglyza and Kombiglyze XR have become the focus of numerous lawsuits filed by victims and families across the nation, and has been linked by studies to serious adverse health consequences, including heart failure and heightened risks of serious illness and death. Plaintiffs contend the drug makers behind Onglyza and Kombilyze XR failed to warn the public about well-known risks associated with their drug as established by their own studies and preventing those findings from being released to the public. They now faces a growing number of lawsuits, many of which have been consolidated in the federal Onglyza MDL or the California consolidated litigation.

Erin and Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs continue to support and counsel victims harmed by Onglyza, Kombiglyze XR, and other dangerous drugs, and are actively reviewing cases throughout Texas and the U.S.

Erin Copeland is a Partner at the Houston-based law firm of Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs. Throughout her career, she has been widely regarded as an experienced and highly motivated trial attorney, and has held prominent leadership roles in major litigation and important legal and local organizations. Her insight and record of success have also made her a frequently sought after guest speaker at legal conferences across the country, as well as a recipient of top honors from associations and rating agencies nationwide. More information about Erin and the firm's handling of cases involving Onglyza can be found at www.fibichlaw.com.

