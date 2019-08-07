Attorney Garcia Named in Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide for 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Stephen M. Garcia of Garcia & Artigliere has been selected for inclusion in the 2019 edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide. Each year, Lawdragon updates its annual guides to recognize and promote the top attorneys in the United States. The purpose of this colossal endeavor is to help potential clients research and discover the "right" legal representative who can help them pursue justice and restitution through civil litigation.

The attorneys named in the 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide are renowned in their respective legal fields and have successfully represented clients in complex cases involving accident injuries, medical errors, civil rights abuses, and more. Because the editorial team at Lawdragon utilizes a rigorous peer-review nomination process, each prospective candidate needs to exemplify a level of excellence and influence that warrants the respect of their peers in the legal community.

As a senior partner at Garcia & Artigliere, Attorney Garcia has devoted his practice to representing the victims of elder and nursing home abuse across the United States. He has recovered over $1.25 billion on behalf of his clients in cases involving elder abuse, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, and more. In the past, Attorney Garcia has also been recognized in the "500 Leading Plaintiff Lawyers in America" and the "500 Leading Lawyers in America" Lawdragon guides.

To learn more about the award-winning attorneys at Garcia & Artigliere, visit https://www.lawgarcia.com/. Inquiring parties can also learn more about the Lawdragon guides by visiting http://www.lawdragon.com/.

