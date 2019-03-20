Attorney James DeZao Explains Dram Shop Liability In New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dram Shop laws allow victims and their families to file suit against people and licensed establishments that provided excess alcohol to a person who got behind the wheel and caused an accident, resulting in injury or loss of life.

This can apply to restaurants, bars, clubs and even households as long as there is proof that they either provided drinks to a person who was "visibly intoxicated" or a minor when the server should have been aware that the person was underage. Plaintiffs must also be able to prove that the negligent service directly resulted in their injury and/or loved one's death and that it was a foreseeable consequence of the service.

The New Jersey Licensed Alcoholic Beverage Server Fair Liability Act states that the goals of these laws are "to protect the rights of persons who suffer a loss as a result of the negligent service of alcoholic beverages."

"Whether you are a business owner or are simply throwing a social event at your home, you must be aware of the potential consequences for proving too much alcohol to your guests. Protecting their safety and the safety of those around them is also your responsibility, so always have a plan to get your guests home safe," says James DeZao, Founder of The Law Offices of James C. DeZao .

If you serve alcohol to a guest in your home who is visibly intoxicated and that guest causes personal injury or property damage to a third party, you can be held responsible. If your guest serves themselves past the point of intoxication, you are not responsible if they are over the legal drinking age.

If you or a loved one was injured or killed as a result of a drunk driver in New Jersey, you may be subject to compensation from not only the driver, but also the establishment or people who served the drunk driver alcohol.

