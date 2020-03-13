Attorney James L. Gilbert Recognized as 2020 Colorado Super Lawyer®

DENVER, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney James L. Gilbert, founder of The Gilbert Law Group® and one of the top product liability lawyers in the country, recently received his tenth recognition by Super Lawyers®. Run by Thomson Reuters, the company identifies high-performing attorneys in a multitude of practice areas across the country. Being named to this list distinguishes Mr. Gilbert as one of the top 5% of the state's product liability attorneys.

Super Lawyers® narrows down each year's selections through a patented 4-step process meant to provide a comprehensive view of each candidate. To even be considered, an attorney must be nominated by a peer from a nearby firm. Candidates are then rated by independent parties based on 12 characteristics that are key to identifying those who go above and beyond. The top scorers go on to an evaluation by a Blue Ribbon Panel; those who receive the best endorsements are selected to that year's list for their state.

As a 10-time recipient of this award, Mr. Gilbert has cemented his reputation for excellence among independent researchers and evaluators. He is also highly regarded by his peers, and has been invited to join exclusive organizations including:

The Inner Circle of Advocates (Top 100 Lawyers in the United States )

) The International Academy of Trial Lawyers

The International Society of Barristers

With decades of experience, Mr. Gilbert has proven his ability to help clients prevail in complex product liability cases again and again. He also advocates for local and national communities that need help through his charity work. The Gilbert Law Group® has partnered with organizations including the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the Special Olympics, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Denver Rescue Mission, and many others. Mr. Gilbert is thankful for the opportunity he's been given to change so many lives for the better.

Led by experienced product liability attorney James L. Gilbert, The Gilbert Law Group® has been serving Coloradans for more than 3 decades. The firm is known nationwide as the first to host an in-house engineering department and as a pioneer in using new technologies in the courtroom. Consistent hard work and successful results have earned the team 4 years of recognition by U.S. News and World Report's "Best Law Firms," and Mr. Gilbert himself was invited to join the elite, 100-member Inner Circle of Advocates. He and his team have recovered over $500 million for clients in complex product liability cases and are not afraid to take on cases other lawyers can't. The firm can be found online at www.thegilbertlawgroup.com.

