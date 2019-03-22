Attorney Jeff Gibson Joins Wagner Reese as New Partner

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Jeff Gibson has joined Wagner Reese as a new Partner. The law firm is headquartered in Indianapolis but has two other law offices to serve personal injury clients throughout the state.

Attorney Gibson comes from an experienced background as a personal injury attorney who accepts challenging, complex, and high-stakes claims for clients in need of a compassionate yet tenacious legal representative. After earning his Juris Doctorate in 2000 from Indiana University School of Law Indianapolis, he dedicated his practice largely to defective drug and medical device cases, product liability litigation, and sexual abuse claims, always for plaintiffs. Capable of practicing law in the State of Indiana, five United States District Courts, and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, Attorney Gibson of Wagner Reese can represent a client from the beginning of their case to the end.

Some of the most noteworthy accomplishments of Attorney Jeff Gibson include acting on several steering committees for drug and medical device cases that required litigation to resolve. He has been a Chair of the nonparty discovery committee In re Prempro Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 4:03-CV-1507) and of the bellwether discovery program In re Consolidated Fresenius Cases (GranuFlo) pending in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Middlesex County (MICV2013-3400-O). He also acted on the plaintiff's steering committee for Zofran (Ondansetron) Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2657) and for In Re Johnson and Johnson Talcum Powder Litigation, Sales Practice and Product Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2738).

Beyond medical device and dangerous drug litigation, Attorney Gibson has made a name for himself as a legal defender for the sexually abused. He has represented and provided legal counsel for Olympic-level athletes abused by coaches, victims of clergy and diocese sexual abuse, and patients of abusive residential treatment centers.

Attorney Jeff Gibson has earned membership to various legal associations, including the American Association for Justice, Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, the Indiana Bar Association, the Indianapolis Bar Association, and the National Crime Victim Bar Association. He has been selected as a winning member for Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars, as well as the National Trial Lawyer Association "40 Under 40". Attorney Gibson is also an accomplished legal author who is regularly called upon to act as a keynote speaker for legal seminars, such as Mass Torts Made Perfect.

Inquiring parties can learn more about Attorney Jeff Gibson and Wagner Reese as a whole by visiting https://www.wagnerreese.com/.

