Attorney John B. Lowy Joins the Law Firm of Anthony L.G., PLLC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony L.G., PLLC, a national corporate and securities law firm, is pleased to announce that seasoned attorney John B. Lowy has recently joined the firm as Of Counsel.

Mr. Lowy is a highly respected and acknowledged legal expert in reverse mergers, public company representation, capital formation, strategic consulting and private and public offerings of all types. He has represented private and public companies for more than the past three decades, providing technical guidance pertaining to complex securities laws.

As an attorney, an advisor or principal, the Manhattan-based Lowy has led or participated in more than 200 such transactions, creating market value well in excess of $6 billion. He has led the process by which these companies have raised capital or initiated reverse mergers, and has secured listings on their behalf on the NASDAQ and NYSE.

In addition to his work with domestic companies, Lowy has completed transactions for clients based in more than 15 countries. He has represented clients in low- and high-tech sectors, cryptocurrency/blockchain, real estate, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, cannabis, mining, renewable energy, entertainment, food, agriculture, education and retail, among others.

Lowy received his undergraduate degree from Tufts University and his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and is a licensed attorney in New York and New Jersey.

He is a prolific writer on securities laws topics and has spoken at numerous microcap conferences. Lowy is a contributing writer to MicroCap Review, one of the most widely read publications in the microcap sector.

"It is always a significant accomplishment to align with an attorney who possesses John's level of expertise," said Laura Anthony, founding partner of Anthony L.G., PLLC. "His versatility and broad expertise will add intellectual depth to our firm and provide exceptional service to our clients."

Ms. Anthony has focused her law practice on small and mid-cap private and public companies, capital markets, NASDAQ, NYSE American, the OTC markets, going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and exempt private offerings and corporate finance transactions, Regulation A/A+, securities token offerings, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, FINRA requirements, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions.

