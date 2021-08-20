Attorney John Gomez to Present for Connectionology in Santa Fe, New Mexico

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomez Trial Attorneys is proud to announce that President and Founder John Gomez will present at the Connectionology® Seminars of America at its Santa Fe, New Mexico, seminar next month on September 19-21. Connectionology Seminars of America was formed in 2012 by the Nation's Top Trial Attorneys to teach and connect all plaintiff trial and criminal defense attorneys around the country. Its mission is to provide serious education for those who desire to learn how to become better lawyers and the main purpose is to help them reach great results to improve their clients' lives. To learn more, visit Connectionology.com.

John's Topic is "The Dynamic Cross Examination: How to Direct The Show." During the presentation, John will share with others how he uses drawing, movement, and recreation during cross-examination to provide the jurors a multimedia presentation. "Different jurors learn different ways," John explains. "And today's jurors are much less patient with the spoken word and are always looking for new imagery and ideas."

The intent of John's presentation is to help lawyers engage the jury, connect with the jury, and ultimately, persuade the jury.

John is widely recognized as one of our nation's leading trial lawyers. He has tried more than 50 jury trials to verdict and has obtained jury verdicts in excess of $1 million in more than 15 separate cases. Perhaps most remarkably, he has obtained more than six verdicts exceeding $1 million each in cases in which the defendant offered absolutely nothing to settle the case before trial.

Because of his trial successes, John is a highly sought-after speaker for other lawyers. He has lectured both nationally and in many states across the country to ensure that every injured person gets the very best trial representation possible.

John founded Gomez Trial Attorneys in 2005. Since then, Gomez Trial Attorneys has established itself as one of our nation's leading trial firms for human beings, families and small businesses. The firm has special expertise in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, brain injury, sexual abuse and assault, defective medical and other products, and class actions. To learn more about John and Gomez Trial Attorneys, visit http://www.TheGomezFirm.com.

