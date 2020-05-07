Attorney Jose Caballe Named to Virginia and Washington D.C. Personal Injury Rising Stars 2020 Lists

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barrera Law Firm, PLLC announces the selection of Attorney Jose Caballe to the 2020 Super Lawyers Rising Stars List. As a first-year selectee, Mr. Caballe has joined a group of distinguished practitioners who are 40 years of age or younger and/or have been practicing for 10 or fewer years. He has also put himself on the radar for future recognitions by Rising Stars and its fellow award, Super Lawyers®.

Selection to Rising Stars is determined through a 4-part process that considers both peer opinion and objective standards of a lawyer's success. To be considered for inclusion, an attorney must be nominated by a peer or identified by the Super Lawyers® research team. Each nominee is then comprehensively scored: The research team assigns point values across 12 categories to denote an attorney's comparative performance in multiple aspects of their career. When points have been weighted, the highest-scoring attorneys are individually evaluated by a Blue Ribbon Panel of peers in their practice area.

Rising Stars includes only 2.5% of attorneys in their annual lists, so to be selected, an attorney must be among the best of the best in both their point rankings and their peer assessments. Mr. Caballe performed well enough to be chosen to the 2020 Rising Stars lists for:

Personal injury (general) plaintiff attorneys

Workers' compensation claimant attorneys

His fierce advocacy for accident victims in these arenas as well as short- and long-term disability, social security disability, and medical malpractice claims, have made a difference in many lives.

Along with being named to the Super Lawyers Rising Star list, Mr. Caballe is highly regarded among clients, as seen in numerous reviews and his five-star Avvo rating. The team at The Barrera Law Firm, PLLC extends their congratulations to him for this well-deserved award.

The Barrera Law Firm, serves PLLC clients in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., focusing on issues related to personal injury, workers' compensation, and immigration. They have helped clients recover over $75 million in complex injury and disability cases. To provide the best client experience to a wider population, the entire team, including the attorneys at The Barrera Law Firm, PLLC are fluent in both English and Spanish. Strong negotiators and litigators alike, the firm's attorneys are here to provide compassionate and dedicated representation to injury victims. They can be found online at www.barreralawfirm.com and are available 24/7 at 571-290-2390.

SOURCE The Barrera Law Firm, PLLC

