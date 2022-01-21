Attorney Juan J. Dominguez Named to the 2022 Super Lawyers® List

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan J. Dominguez, Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm has been named to the 2022 Super Lawyers® list for the 8th year in a row. In total, Attorney Dominguez has been selected for inclusion an impressive thirteen times. This latest acknowledgment reaffirms his continued dedication to his clients across a variety of personal injury and employment law cases.

Thomson Reuters began publishing the Super Lawyers list in 1991 to help consumers choose a lawyer with confidence. Today, it is one of the oldest and most respected attorney rating services in the legal profession. All lawyers are selected through a stringent, patented process that emphasizes peer recommendations, evaluations, and research. In fact, only 5% of all lawyers in California are named to the Super Lawyers list annually.

Juan Dominguez started his namesake firm over 30 years ago to provide quality legal help for traditionally underserved communities. That vision has blossomed into a full-service law firm that has won millions in settlements and verdicts for clients. In addition to fighting for clients' rights, Attorney Dominguez also emphasizes the importance of providing outstanding customer service, "As attorneys, we need to remember that litigating a lawsuit is arguably one of the most stressful experiences a person can go through. Quality customer service helps make the legal process much less intimidating."

Attorney Dominguez is also actively involved with multiple community and charitable organizations in the U.S. and abroad. One of his main causes helps students interested in a higher education realize their dreams via the firm's Collegiate and Legal Scholarship awards. Attorney Dominguez strongly believes supporting worthy causes to effect positive change benefits society as a whole.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in regional Super Lawyers magazines and leading city and regional magazines and newspapers nationwide. Super Lawyers magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury and employment law firm that has been helping clients for almost 35 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have recovered over $750 million* for deserving clients with a focus on outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 844-268-5426. Available 24/7.

