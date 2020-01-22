Attorney Kimberly Wilson White Named as 2020 Super Lawyer

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Kimberly Wilson White of Wilson Law, P.A. was chosen by Super Lawyers as one of their top attorneys of 2020.

Super Lawyers named Attorney Kimberly Wilson White as a top-rated class action and mass tort attorney in Raleigh, NC. She has been recognized in this category every year since 2017 and was selected as a Rising Star in 2009. Super Lawyers Rising Stars are attorneys who have been in practice for 10 years or less or are aged 40 or under.

Super Lawyers chooses their winning attorneys from a selection of nominees submitted by other attorneys, managing partners, and third parties. The organization also conducts its own research to find qualified legal professionals. Once an attorney is nominated for Super Lawyers, they are analyzed in several categories: Verdicts and settlements, transactions, representative clients, experience, honors and awards, special licenses and certifications, position within their law firm, bar and professional activity, pro bono and community service, scholarly lectures and writings, education and employment background, and other achievements. Finalists are evaluated by their peers and then chosen by Super Lawyers — an honor given to only 5% of attorneys in the United States.

Attorney White's legal career has centered on personal injury litigation claims including motor vehicle accidents, pharmaceutical liability, defective medical devices, vaccine injuries and products liability cases. In addition to her multiple years selected as a Super Lawyer, Attorney White is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and has a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating.

Wilson Law, P.A. is a personal injury law firm that focuses their practice on cases involving products liability, defective medical devices, dangerous drugs, vaccine injuries and other types of personal injury litigation. If you are interested in learning more about the firm or scheduling a free consultation with their legal team, visit wilsonlawpa.com.

SOURCE Wilson Law, P.A.

Related Links

https://www.wilsonlawpa.com

