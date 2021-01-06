Attorney Laura Anthony Talks SEC Updates to Auditor Independence Rules

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the SEC adopted amendments to codify and modernize certain aspects of the auditor independence framework. The rule proposal was published in December 2019.

The current audit independence rules were created in 2000 and amended in 2003 in response to the financial crisis facilitated by the downfall of Enron, WorldCom and auditing giant Arthur Andersen, and despite evolving circumstances have remained unchanged since that time. The regulatory structure lays out governing principles and describes certain specific financial, employment, business, and non-audit service relationships that would cause an auditor not to be independent. Like most SEC rules, the auditor independence rules require an examination of all relevant facts and circumstances. Under Rule 2-01(b), an auditor is not independent if that auditor, in light of all facts and circumstances, could not reasonably be capable of exercising objective and impartial judgment on all issues encompassed within the audit duties. Rule 2-01(c) provides a non-exclusive list of circumstances which the SEC would consider inconsistent with independence.

The underlying theory to Rule 2-01, the auditor independence rule, is that if an auditor is not independent, investors will have less confidence in their report and the financial statements of a company. The more confidence an investor and the capital markets participants have in audited financial statements, the more a company will enjoy better access to liquidity and capital finance in the public markets. Rule 2-01 requires that an auditor be independent of their audit clients in "fact and appearance." However, under the old rules, technical violations that would not result in a lack of integrity were swept into the regulatory structure, causing unnecessary burdens and expenses associated with the client-auditor relationship.

The final amendments reflect updates based on recurring fact patterns that the SEC staff observed over years of consultations in which certain relationships and services triggered technical independence rule violations without necessarily impairing an auditor's objectivity and impartiality. Accordingly, the new rules are meant to ease restrictions such that relationships and services that would not pose threats to an auditor's objectivity and impartiality do not trigger non-substantive rule breaches or potentially time-consuming audit committee review of non-substantive matters.

The SEC adopting release provides examples of the types of concerns the new rules are designed to address, including one related to student loans and one related to a portfolio company. The student loan example is very straightforward, involving the technical independence violation where an auditor in an audit firm is still paying student loans to a large student loan lender and the audit firm audits the lender. Under the new rules, this would no longer create an independence violation.

Attorney Laura Anthony

Laura Anthony, Esq. is the founding partner of Anthony, L.G., PLLC, a national corporate, securities and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades Ms. Anthony has focused her law practice on small and mid-cap private and public companies, capital markets, NASDAQ, NYSE American, the OTC markets, going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and exempt private offerings and corporate finance transactions, Regulation A/A+, securities token offerings, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, FINRA requirements, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Anthony, L.G. PLLC team has represented issuers, buyers, sellers, underwriters, placement agents, investors, and shareholders in mergers, acquisitions and corporate finance transactions valued in excess of $1 billion. ALG has represented in excess of 200 companies in reverse merger, initial public offering and direct public offering transactions. Palm Beach Attorney Laura Anthony is also the creator and author of SecuritiesLawBlog.com, the host of LawCast™, Corporate Finance in Focus and a contributor to The Huffington Post and Law360.

