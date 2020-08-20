Attorney Marshall Silberberg Named in 2020 Best Lawyers® Publication

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Marshall Silberberg, founder of The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg, has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© as one of Southern California's most effective plaintiff's personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys. The Best Lawyers in America is an annual U.S. News publication known for its high standards and reliability.

The selection process for each year's list, conducted by U.S. News and World Report, uses peer reviews to determine the most trusted attorneys in each region and practice area. The Best Lawyers® editorial team accepts nominations from attorneys' peers, clients, and marketing professionals, among others. Voting is restricted to attorneys who share a practice area and work in the same state or region, and attorneys are not allowed to vote for themselves. The Best Lawyers ballot asks a simple but revealing question: would an attorney be willing to refer a case to each peer nominated? Voters are also given additional space to add detail or context to their answers.

Those candidates with the highest cumulative results are included in the year's The Best Lawyers in America. Attorney Silberberg has been recognized by the organization since 1989, a testament to his work ethic and skill. A strong litigator and dedicated advocate, Attorney Silberberg is admired by peers and clients alike. Since launching his practice in 2004, he has helped clients win over $500 million in compensation for injuries suffered in accidents or due to a doctor's negligence. Between his experience and connections with top medical experts who can weigh in on client cases, Attorney Silberberg has what it takes to build strong arguments for those in pursuit of justice.

Best Lawyers re-evaluates candidates each year to ensure each attorney included has maintained a quality reputation. As a longtime honoree, Attorney Silberberg is thankful for the recognition. His dedication to his clients is inspired by the way he has helped past injury victims achieve peace and justice. Attorney Silberberg and his team work on a contingency basis to minimize risk for clients. Their willingness to go the extra mile for results has proven effective in hundreds of cases.

With over 250 trial successes and $500+ million recovered for their clients, The Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg is a trusted name in personal injury and medical malpractice litigation throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. No matter how complex a client's case, the team is willing to do the work of developing an individualized strategy and making sure client needs are met. From working with trusted expert witnesses to taking the time to ensure they fully understand each client's story, the attorneys at The Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg are fully committed to bringing negligent parties to justice. They invite those who have been injured in accidents or by medical malpractice to reach out for assistance at any time, in Spanish or English. Find the firm online at https://www.silberberglaw.com or by calling 949-565-4281.

SOURCE Law Office of Marshall Silberberg

Related Links

https://www.silberberglaw.com

