Attorney Marshall Silberberg Selected to Super Lawyers® 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Silberberg has been practicing law since 1973. He founded the Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg in 2004 and was first named to Super Lawyers® that same year. Attorney Silberberg has reprised his Super Lawyers® recognition every year since as a top-rated medical malpractice attorney in Irvine, CA. To date, his firm has recovered over $500 million on behalf of its clients.

The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg handles personal injury cases, along with legal malpractice and medical malpractice claims. The firm attributes its success to the experience of its lawyers, particularly Marshall Silberberg, who spent 29 years as a defense attorney for hospitals and physicians before founding an independent firm to advocate on behalf of the injured in Orange County and Los Angeles.

Being selected to Super Lawyers® is a tremendous honor for Mr. Silberberg. Each year, only 5% of attorneys are recognized by the prestigious organization. The patented Super Lawyers® selection process evaluates attorneys using nominations, independent research, and peer review. The Super Lawyers® research team considers factors like verdicts and settlements, representative clients, honors and awards, experience, and more.

In addition to being a Super Lawyers® honoree, Attorney Silberberg has received the American Jurisprudence Award, Civil Procedure and Family Law; been invited to the Top 25 Brain Injury Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association, and been recognized as 1 of America's Top 100 Attorneys.

The firm offers services in English and Spanish and is accepting new clients.

