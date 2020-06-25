Attorney Martha Pardo of Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc., Leading Public Interest Lawyers in Florida

As Chair, Martha is responsible for all things related to the public interest law section of the Florida Bar. She will run all Executive Council meetings and is the direct liaison to the Florida Bar, handling all related media requests from other groups outside of Florida.

The most recent Chair of Public Interest Law Section of the Florida Bar, Ericka Garcia, Esq., had this to say about the appointment, "As Immediate Past Chair, I've worked closely with Martha this past year and while we've endured challenges we didn't expect, as all Florida Bar Sections have, I have no doubt that Martha is ready to lead us through the next Bar Year and look forward to her ideas and how we can continue to respond to our membership's programming requests."

About Martha

Martha Pardo, Esq. is a bilingual, public interest attorney with over a decade of experience handling diverse civil cases. Martha has served vulnerable communities for most of her legal career. She worked in Legal Aid organizations in both North and South Florida advocating primarily for tenant rights. Martha has collaborated with national and local counsel and organizations on impact litigation and advocacy. With her diverse experience, we are confident she will excel in this new position. This is an important time in history for legal aid, and the exact time for legal aid to be taking a leadership role in the state of Florida.

About CLSMF

CLSMF is on a mission to increase access to justice in Central Florida. Since 1966, dedicated staff attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, and advocates have worked diligently to solve civil legal problems that impact the day to day lives of residents who cannot afford private attorney fees. By offering free legal assistance and advocacy, CLSMF can assist the area's low-to moderate-income residents obtain and maintain the necessities of life: food, shelter, healthcare, safety, and education.

