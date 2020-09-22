Attorney Nicholas A. DiCello Recognized as a Best Lawyers® 2021 Lawyer of the Year

CLEVELAND, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Nicholas A. DiCello of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP in Cleveland, Ohio has been recognized as a Best Lawyers® 2021 member. He has also earned the prestigious title of Lawyer of the Year for Civil Rights Law in the geographical region of Cleveland. Attorney DiCello was the Lawyer of the Year in 2019 for Civil Rights Law in Cleveland as well.

Best Lawyers® is an organization that rates and recognizes legal professionals by using a "purely peer review™" process. The group is famous for being meticulous with its selection process that eliminates insider nominations and potential biases, so only the most deserving lawyers are left with a recognition each year.

The "Lawyer of the Year" is a special title awarded through Best Lawyers® and to those that the organization believes to be the best of the best. Each geographic region will have one "Lawyer of the Year" per practice area, making the final selections extremely competitive and limited.

Currently a partner with Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP, Attorney DiCello actively litigates and tries to verdict numerous case types, including medical malpractice, personal injury, professional misconduct, and law enforcement misconduct. Nick is particularly proud of the work he does on behalf of those whose constitutional rights have been violated by law enforcement. Nick has achieved numerous multi-million dollar settlements on behalf of his civil rights clients, the most recent of which – a $2.4 million settlement – was just reported on in the Akron Beacon Journal.

Interested parties can learn more about Attorney Nicholas DiCello's Best Lawyers® Lawyer of the Year 2021 selection and his practice at Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP.

