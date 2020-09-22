Attorney Peter H. Weinberger Recognized as a Best Lawyers® 2021 Lawyer of the Year

CLEVELAND, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Peter H. Weinberger of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP has been recognized by Best Lawyers® 2021. He has been given the title Lawyer of the Year for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs representation in the geographical region of Cleveland, Ohio. Attorney Weinberger has been recognized by Best Lawyers® since 2007.

In addition to his current Lawyer of the Year selection, Attorney Weinberger has earned multiple Best Lawyers® awards in the past. He has been recognized as the Lawyer of the Year 2017 for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs in Cleveland, Lawyer of the Year 2013 for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in Cleveland, and Lawyer of the Year 2012 for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs in Cleveland.

Best Lawyers® is a professional organization with a reputation for using a "purely peer review™" process to find and recognize outstanding attorneys across the United States. A simple deconstruction of the process includes nominations, peer review from current Best Lawyers® members, analysis of those reviews by a trusted, unbiased third-party, eligibility checks with local bar associations, and the announcement of those included in the final selection.

To be a Lawyer of the Year, an attorney needs to go above and beyond the already steep expectations of Best Lawyers®. Only one attorney per practice area per region can be named the Lawyer of the Year, so this title is extremely difficult to obtain. Yet Attorney Weinberger has earned it four times so far in his career.

Additional information about Attorney Peter H. Weinberger, who serves Of Counsel to Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP can be found by visiting https://www.bestlawyers.com/lawyers/peter-h-weinberger/70512 or https://www.spanglaw.com/our-attorneys/peter-h-weinberger-esq-/. Inquiring parties are encouraged to visit https://www.spanglaw.com/ if interested in the legal services of the law firm as a whole.

