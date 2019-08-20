Attorney Randy Rozek Selected for Brain Injury Preferred Attorney Program in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rozek Law Offices, S.C. is pleased to announce that Randy Rozek has been selected to the Brain Injury Association of America's Brain Injury Preferred Attorneys Program. This is an exclusive partnership between the nation's oldest and largest brain injury advocacy organization and one of Wisconsin's foremost brain injury law firms.

Attorney Randy Rozek

The Brain Injury Association of America's Preferred Attorneys have demonstrated their knowledge of the physical, cognitive, emotional, and financial tolls a brain injury can inflict. The objective of the Preferred Attorneys Program is to offer a credible, diverse listing of outstanding attorneys to be used as a resource for both referring attorneys and individuals with brain injury, their family members/caregivers, and others seeking legal counsel.

For more information on the program, visit www.biausa.org/attorneys.

For more information about Rozek Law Offices, S.C., visit www.rozeklaw.com.

Media Contact:

Attorney Randy Rozek

Phone: 414-374-4444

Related Images

attorney-randy-rozek.jpg

Attorney Randy Rozek

Attorney Randy Rozek

SOURCE Rozek Law Offices, S.C.

Related Links

http://www.rozeklaw.com

