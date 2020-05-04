Attorney Rebecca Bailey Selected To Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our team at Metzger Wickersham is proud to announce the inclusion of one of our own, Attorney Rebecca Bailey, in the 2020 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list . Inclusion in this list is highly selective and is only awarded to attorneys who show outstanding skill and promise in their respective legal areas. We are excited to see Attorney Bailey has once again been recognized for her excellent work in Pennsylvania personal injury law for the second year in a row , especially as it pertains to her dedication to our firm's clients.

Super Lawyers is a Thomson Reuters rating service designed to identify the most distinguished attorneys across 70 different practice areas. Attorneys are chosen annually based on a multiphase selection process, which addresses 12 different indicators of achievement—both through peer evaluations and independent research.

First, attorneys are nominated by their peers, third-party feedback, or are identified by the Super Lawyers independent research team. Next, the research team grades each nominee based on their professional achievement, education, verdicts and settlements, awards, special licenses or certifications, pro bono work, scholarly lectures and articles, experience, representative clients, and more. Once the strongest candidates have been identified, a peer review board submits their evaluations.

In the final selection process, only 5% of practicing attorneys are selected to the Super Lawyers list, and only 2.5% are chosen for Rising Stars. The Rising Stars list is only for attorneys who are 40 years old or younger, or have been practicing law for 10 years or less.

Attorney Rebecca Bailey has been practicing law since she earned her Juris Doctor in 2015. Prior to becoming a lawyer, she worked as a workers' compensation paralegal, which provided her with invaluable hands-on experience. She now practices workers' compensation law and personal injury law, especially cases dealing with car accidents, truck accidents, premises liability, and dog bite accidents. During her spare time, Attorney Bailey also volunteers with various charities in the Pennsylvania area, including the Homeless Outreach Project, Homeless Veterans Stand Down, and the Bethesda Mission Legal Clinic.

To learn more about Attorney Bailey or any of the other outstanding lawyers at our Harrisburg firm, contact Metzger Wickersham today.

SOURCE Metzger Wickersham

Related Links

https://www.mwke.com

