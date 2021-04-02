Attorney Richard Golomb Joins International Academy of Trial Lawyers

PHILADELPHIA, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Richard Golomb of Golomb & Honik, P.C. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is an official member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL). He was first invited to the prestigious organization in 2020.

No more than 500 Fellows in the United States can become members of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, which intentionally limits membership. The 500 who are chosen join a limited selection of members from dozens of other countries, forming an impressive international catalog of eclectic trial attorneys.

To become a member, a trial attorney must meet the IATL's high standards of excellence in legal knowledge, case results, and reputation. The organization finds and reviews potential members, rather than requesting applications from attorneys. Reviews are primarily handled by peer reviews from other trusted trial attorneys, but judicial reviews are also possible. Unlike many other legal organizations, IATL members can primarily represent plaintiffs or defendants in either criminal or civil trials.

The International Academy of Trial Lawyers was first founded in 1954, marking it as one of the longest-running international legal organizations. From the beginning, it held the goals of advancing and improving the law and courtroom procedures by creating an environment in which legal professionals could share experiences, gain knowledge, trailblaze, and take action together. It is a high honor for Attorney Richard Golomb to be a part of this groundbreaking organization.

More information about the International Academy of Trial Lawyers can be found at www.iatl.net/. Interested parties can learn more about Attorney Richard Golomb and Golomb & Honik, P.C. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by visiting www.golombhonik.com.

SOURCE Richard Golomb

Related Links

https://www.golombhonik.com

