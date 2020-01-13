Attorney Shana P. Nogues Joins West Palm Beach Personal Injury Law Firm, Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin is pleased to announce Shana P. Nogues has joined their award-winning legal team as a personal injury attorney. Nogues has nearly a decade of experience handling complex personal injury, product liability, premises liability, and automobile accident defense cases.

"Shana is a talented lawyer with a wealth of experience," said Mark Clark, manging partner. "She is the ideal addition to our team of attorneys and we are very excited to have her join our firm."

A graduate of Tulane University School of Law, Nogues has been published in newsletters and journals on topics ranging from workers' compensation claims to trial strategies. She serves as a mentor for children committed to Florida's dependency system and is an active member of the Florida Association of Women's Lawyers.

At Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, Nogues will handle personal injury, wrongful death, and product liability cases for clients in Florida and throughout the United States.

For more information, or to contact Nogues, visit www.clarkfountain.com.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach law firm, have been representing clients in all areas of personal injury litigation, including automobile and trucking accidents, product liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice law for three decades. Clark Fountain attorneys have secured more than one billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for their injured clients in Florida and throughout the United States.

For more information visit www.clarkfountain.com.

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

Related Links

https://www.clarkfountain.com

