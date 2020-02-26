Attorney Tara L. Smith Joins Maxim Law as a Partner

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Paul-based family law firm of Maxim Law PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Tara L. Smith, JD to its practice as a partner. With Smith's addition, the firm has changed its name to Maxim Smith Family Law PLLC.

Smith joins Maxim Smith Family Law after spending over six years as a law firm Chief Operating Officer and Firm Administrator. Smith is a 2009 graduate of William Mitchell College of Law and received a B.A. degree, summa cum laude, in Honors English from the University of Minnesota.

"I am thrilled to return to the practice of family law, using my legal management experience to offer clients innovative and practical solutions. As a compassionate advocate, I also deeply empathize with the emotional complexity and high stakes involved in divorce," Smith said. "Allison Maxim and I have known one another since we were associate attorneys together at a Twin Cities family law firm many years ago; it is a dream come true to be practicing once again with Allison," she added.

"Having been the sole owner of my practice for so many years, it took a very special, talented and brilliant person to invite in as a partner," said Maxim. "I couldn't be happier to have Tara as my business partner. Together, we will be able to take Maxim Smith Family Law to the next level with our focus on providing exceptional client service, helping clients practice mindful family law, and expanding our services to include representing people with the highest level of complexity and assets," she added.

Maxim Smith Family Law PLLC handles local, interstate and international divorce and family law cases. Both Allison Maxim and Tara Smith have significant experience helping individuals resolve their most challenging family law disputes. In addition to being a lawyer, Maxim holds a master's degree in clinical psychology and is a Rule 114 qualified neutral. Smith is also a classically trained pianist and avid supporter of the Arts.

Visit www.maximsmithfamilylaw.com or call 651-294-2407 for more information.

Allison Maxim, Managing Partner Tara L. Smith, Partner Maxim Smith Family Law PLLC Maxim Smith Family Law PLLC 651-294-2407 651-294-2407 Allison@MaximSmithFamilyLaw.com Tara@MaximSmithFamilyLaw.com

