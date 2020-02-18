Attorney William Gee Obtains AV Rating at Same Time as Louisiana Super Lawyer Status
Feb 18, 2020, 15:18 ET
LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This first quarter of 2020 has been very kind to Lafayette, Louisiana based attorney William Gee. Gee recently was notified by Martindale-Hubbell, a decades old highly respected attorney rating organization, that he has received an "AV preeminent" rating by the group. This rating by Martindale-Hubbell is a significant rating accomplishment, which is objectively obtained by peer review of other lawyers in the state. Only lawyers with the highest ethical standards and professional ability receive "AV" ratings. (Over the years, this rating system has transitioned to "AV", "BV", and "CV" ratings.)
More good news: Earlier this year, Gee was selected as a Louisiana "Super Lawyer" for 2020. Super Lawyer's vetting process uses a patented multiphase selection methodology. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual state-by-state basis. Super Lawyer's objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers for legal counsel.
Gee, commenting on these tributes, said: "To be recognized by my peers as a fairly decent lawyer is very humbling to me. It is a high honor even to be a member of the legal profession. I take very seriously the obligations I owe to my clients. They always come first."
Gee's practice focuses on maritime and admiralty injury cases, and other injury cases involving car and truck crashes, and products liability litigation. For more information please visit www.williamgee.com.
Contact:
William Gee
337-222-2222
william@williamgee.com
SOURCE Gee Law Firm
