Attorneys Koffel & Nesbitt Recognized by 2020 Super Lawyers®

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding Partner and Attorney Brad Koffel of Koffel Brininger Nesbitt in Columbus, Ohio was recently recognized as a 2020 Super Lawyers® member for his work as a criminal defense lawyer. Partner and Attorney Will Nesbitt of Koffel Brininger Nesbitt was also recently recognized, selected as a 2020 Rising Stars℠ member.

Attorney Koffel has been recognized by Super Lawyers® before, earning selections to the membership list each year from 2009 to 2019 as well. He has also been a Rising Stars℠ member three times, in 2005, 2006, and 2007. Attorney Nesbitt has been a Rising Stars℠ member each year from 2015 to 2020.

Super Lawyers® members are selected through the organization's patented multiphase evaluation process. Attorneys are nominated by legal peers, clients, and third parties. Remarkable nominees are weighed in an independent research process that considers 12 different factors, including case results, other professional awards, special certifications, and pro bono work. Afterward, a Blue Ribbon Panel of neutral legal professionals reviews the most impressive nominees before announcing the final selection of annual members.

No more than 5% of all practicing attorneys in a given area and given field of legal practice can be named to Super Lawyers® each year. Rising Stars℠ members are judged the same way, but also must be under the age of 40. Eligibility is also granted to lawyers who have less than 10 years of practice experience. Due to the extra restrictions on eligibility, Rising Stars℠ memberships are limited to just 2.5% maximum of all practicing lawyers based on region and practice area.

Learn more about Attorney Koffel and Attorney Nesbitt of Koffel Brininger Nesbitt, a criminal defense and DUI law firm in Columbus, by visiting https://www.koffellaw.com/.

