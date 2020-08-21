Attorneys Thompson and Stanton Selected to Best Lawyers® 2021 Edition

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers® recognizes two Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC attorneys in the 2021 Edition for their exemplary work in their respective legal practice areas. Attorney Tyler S. Thompson was elected to The Best Lawyers in America©, and Attorney Jordan A. Stanton attained a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition.

The Best Lawyers in America strives to represent the consensus of the well-respected legal community. To be eligible for a listing, an attorney must first be nominated by a third-party, such as a peer or client. Secondly, the nominee's career history and legal skills are diligently reviewed by their peers. If an attorney scores exceptionally well during the peer review, then they are featured in the publication alongside the top lawyers in the United States.

As a senior partner at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC, Attorney Thompson has represented the victims of personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability cases, and more, winning many million-dollar verdicts.

Attorney Thompson's previous accolades include the following:

Selected to the Super Lawyers® list from 2007 to 2020

Elected as a Top Ten Attorney in Kentucky more than once by Super Lawyers®

Member of the Inner Circle of Advocates since 2008

Holds an AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell™

Impressively, Attorney Thompson has been recognized by Best Lawyers® since 2011. In the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, Attorney Thompson was honored for his conscientious work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Recognition in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is granted via the same peer-review process as the one employed for The Best Lawyers in America. The only variation between the two is that only lawyers in the first decade of their legal careers qualify for a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition.

Attorney Stanton practices in litigation concerning medical malpractice, wrongful death, products liability, and personal injury. Prior to becoming an associate at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC, he worked at two renowned defense firms and was a Production Editor for the Kentucky Journal of Equine, Agriculture, & Natural Resources Law while in law school.

Attorney Stanton's previous accomplishments include:

Selection to the 2020 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars℠ list

Admission to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40

Attorney Stanton was elected to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2021 for his exceptional work in Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs. This is the first year he was recognized by Best Lawyers®.

Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC has represented clients in personal injury litigation since 1986. For more information, visit the firm online at kytrial.com. Or visit bestlawyers.com to learn more about Best Lawyers®.

