Attorneys Woodruff & Haugen to Host Upcoming Seminar About Workers' Compensation Claims in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- People who are injured on-the-job are often faced with overwhelming obstacles when pursuing workers' compensation benefits. Employers and insurers who provide employers with workers' compensation policies are often hesitant to approve any sort of claim or payout. The result is the likely necessitation of legal representation from a team of workers' compensation attorneys.

To spread awareness of worker rights and the key details of workers' compensation claims, Attorney Casey Woodruff and Attorney Russell Haugen of Woodruff Johnson & Evans Law Offices will present an upcoming seminar titled "What Every Injured Worker in Illinois Should Know." The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 27th, 2018 at 5:30 PM. The event location will be the I Hotel and Conference Center at 1900 South First Street, Champaign, Illinois 62820. Attendees will be able to enjoy refreshments, including pizza and salad.

During the conference, Attorneys Woodruff and Haugen will help those in attendance understand what benefits an injured worker may be entitled after a work-related accident. Basic worker rights will also be addressed and related to how they come up during an average workers' compensation case, such as whether or not an injured worker can be terminated or choose to see their own medical provider.

In Chicago and throughout the rest of Illinois, injured workers rely upon Woodruff Johnson & Evans Law Offices for workers' compensation claim management and case representation. The law firm has provided legal counsel and advocacy for injured workers from a number of local employers, including the University of Illinois, Carle Foundation Hospital, Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Champaign-Urbana Public Schools, Plastipak, FedEx, SuperValu, Inc., Rantoul Foods, and Flex-N-Gate Corporation.

For more information about the upcoming "What Every Injured Worker in Illinois Should Know" seminar, inquiring parties can visit https://www.woodrufflawyers.com/.

