Attract, Engage, Promote & Retain Your Customers!

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialNetAdvantage.com is an affordable online social media marketing platform specifically designed for small businesses and network marketers, helping them to save time on the Internet by quickly and easily advertising products and services online under one location!

We offer a complete audit of your business's social media strategy.

Clients are able to:

Post relevant, engaging & up-to-date curated content specific to their industry via popular RSS feeds

View analytic reports

Receive alerts when someone comments or reviews their business online

Create sweepstakes, social deals and online shopping carts

Setup email auto-responders & customized lead capture pages

And most of all, share "branded content banner ads" to boost conversion rates

Clients select a plan that best serves their advertising needs, with a discount code that offers a "Free 30-day Trial - No Setup Fee!"

