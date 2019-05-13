Attract, Engage, Promote & Retain Your Customers!
Get more eyeballs on your products & services from customers who are ready to buy!
May 13, 2019, 07:01 ET
GREENSBORO, N.C., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialNetAdvantage.com is an affordable online social media marketing platform specifically designed for small businesses and network marketers, helping them to save time on the Internet by quickly and easily advertising products and services online under one location!
Video: Quick Overview
We offer a complete audit of your business's social media strategy.
Clients are able to:
- Post relevant, engaging & up-to-date curated content specific to their industry via popular RSS feeds
- View analytic reports
- Receive alerts when someone comments or reviews their business online
- Create sweepstakes, social deals and online shopping carts
- Setup email auto-responders & customized lead capture pages
- And most of all, share "branded content banner ads" to boost conversion rates
Clients select a plan that best serves their advertising needs, with a discount code that offers a "Free 30-day Trial - No Setup Fee!"
Customize your Banner Ad as a …
- Link to any website - (Example)
- Personalized Message - (Example)
- Video with Description - (Example)
- Sweepstakes - (Tutorial)
- Social Deals - (Tutorial)
- Shopping Cart for the products and services you promote - (Tutorial)
- And much more!
> > > FREE Article : "5 Ways to Revitalize Your Social Media Marketing Strategy" < < <
