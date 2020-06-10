Attribytes To Host Virtual Conference Featuring Industry Leaders and Celebrity Guests

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attribytes, a leading cloud-based software company that connects companies within foodservice and retail to clean and share data, is hosting a free virtual conference aimed to engage and educate companies on the role of data to support continued growth in the 'New Virtual Marketplace'. The lineup features industry leaders such as the president of International Foodservice Distributors Association, Mark Allen, and the president of GS1 US, Bob Carpenter, as well as celebrity chef Richard Blais.

"All of the live events that would allow us to connect with peers and clientele have been cancelled due to the pandemic," says Jason Gunn, Sr. Vice President at Attribytes. "Our team felt compelled to do something to bring together the industries we serve. As we started building it, the response was overwhelming with support from top executives and industry leaders."

Sessions are focused on 'The New Virtual Marketplace' and the role that data plays in every industry's continued growth. Content is geared towards a variety of roles such as CEOs, sales & marketing leaders, project managers, and analysts.

"We are seeing many times more attendees register for AttriCon than we would normally see at a live event," Gunn continues, "We realized that there are so many people who would not normally have the opportunity to get in front of these types of presenters because of travel or budget constraints. Similarly, all of the leaders that we have been able to bring together would have struggled to share the stage at any one event for the same reasons."

The conference kicks off June 16th. Registration is free at attribytes.com/attricon.

About Attribytes

Attribytes is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that connects foodservice and retail companies within a cloud-based platform to grow sales by collaboratively cleaning, enhancing and sharing data. Attribytes combines more than 150 years of industry experience with a world-class technology team that spans the globe to deliver innovation solutions such as View My Product, Collaboration Sales Dashboards and Business Intelligence tools, pricing and logistics modules, and other data and document management tools. For more information, visit https://www.attribytes.com or email [email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE Attribytes

Related Links

https://www.attribytes.com

