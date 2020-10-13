AT&T's Best Deals for Everyone: Both New & Existing Customers Get Our Best Smartphone Deals

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At AT&T,* we're uncomplicating wireless. That's why today, we're announcing that beginning tomorrow, every customer - new and existing - can now get the same deal on all smartphones. So, it doesn't matter if you switch from another carrier, add a line or upgrade to the latest device, everyone gets the same great deal.

WHY WE'RE DOING THIS

We're always listening to our customers. They've asked for more value, savings and deals when it comes to their wireless needs. So, we're making it simple for them to get some of the best deals on smartphones we've ever offered.

NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS GET OUR BEST SMARTPHONE DEALS1

When new and existing customers buy on an AT&T installment plan (0% APR for 30 months) and have or switch to an AT&T Unlimited plan they'll get:

Up to $700 OFF The following Android smartphones with trade-in: Samsung Galaxy: Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold2 5G LG V60 ThinQ™ 5G motorola razr 5G New smartphones for $10/MO. or $5/MO. when you trade-in an eligible smartphone: Samsung Galaxy A71 5G LG VELVET™ 5G motorola one 5G Google Pixel 4 XL New smartphones for $5/MO. or FREE when you trade-in an eligible smartphone: Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Google Pixel 4 New smartphones for FREE No trade-in required Samsung Galaxy A11 LG K40

"It's been a challenging year, so to show appreciation for our existing customers, and welcome new ones, we are thrilled to put forth this new, unheard of offer," said Jeff McElfresh, CEO – AT&T Communications. "No matter which smartphone you want or whatever Unlimited plan you choose, our best deals are for everyone."

"Requiring loyal customers to switch carriers to get the best deals is a pain point in the industry, so we are making it easier for everyone to enjoy our fast, reliable, secure nationwide 5G," said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager – AT&T Mobility. "With our unprecedented offer, all AT&T customers - both new and existing – can enjoy great deals on 5G smartphones starting as low as $0."

BUSINESS CUSTOMERS GET OUR BEST DEALS TOO

We're also making sure that businesses get the same sweet deal on smartphones as well. All new and existing business customers can take advantage of some of the most advanced Android smartphones. Business customers can also take advantage of the below discounts, to help keep them connected when it matters most in today's environment:

Business customers can get a $100 bill credit when they buy or upgrade a smartphone on an installment plan with any AT&T Business Unlimited plan. 2

bill credit when they buy or upgrade a smartphone on an installment plan with any AT&T Business Unlimited plan. Business customers using our digital Premier platform can save up to $150 on a new smartphone when they add a new line or upgrade any eligible line and purchase on a 2-year service commitment.3

Check online or with your AT&T account representative for more details.

AT&T has maintained a steady drumbeat of moves to simplify the customer experience and provide more value:

AT&T 5G. FAST. RELIABLE. SECURE. AND NATIONWIDE

AT&T 5G is fast, reliable, secure and now available nationwide and 5G+ is available in parts of 35 cities across the U.S.4 The combination of this 5G technology offers the best mix of speeds, latency and coverage for consumers and businesses to stay connected whether they're at home or on-the-go. AT&T customers also get the fastest nationwide 5G network5, according to the latest results from Speedtest® by Ookla® in Q3 2020.

SAVE MORE WITH UNLIMITED YOUR WAY

With the recent launch of Unlimited Your Way, our customers have more flexibility and ability to save on wireless plans for the whole family. Now, every person on your account can pick the best unlimited wireless plan for their needs, without everyone having to be on the same wireless plan. And, nationwide 5G access is included in all our Unlimited plans – at no additional cost. Plans start at just $35/mo for 46 lines. And, HBO Max is included on us with our Unlimited Elite plan. Switch, upgrade or add-a-line!

AMERICA'S BEST GET EVEN MORE SAVINGS

And, America's best get 25% savings on all of our unlimited wireless plans – that includes plans starting at less than $27/mo. per line for four lines. This includes first responders, military, veterans, teachers, nurses, physicians and physician assistants and their families.7

SHOP THE WAY YOU WANT

Where AT&T Right To You – our exclusive white glove service – is available, customers with eligible orders can choose when and where they want to receive their device – whether it's in the comfort of their home, business or somewhere in between. You can also pick-up safely curbside at your local store or shop online, with free express shipping and returns.

