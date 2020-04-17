Attune Agriculture Announces Ampersand® Adjuvant Now Available in California

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Agriculture, a unique leader in the industry combining food and agricultural science, announces that its OMRI listed adjuvant, Ampersand®, is now available for sale and use in California. Ampersand is made with only food-grade ingredients, and works differently than other adjuvants currently on the market to maximize the efficacy of herbicides and insecticides. This technology is the first of its kind for the agricultural industry.

Ampersand is not a surfactant. In fact, tank sprays with Ampersand are designed to have droplets with a high surface tension and high contact angle, the opposite of how other adjuvants are engineered. Attune's patented technology starts to control droplets at the nozzle using humectant and hydrocolloid properties that regulate droplet size and improve deposition. Once the droplets are on the leaf, ingredients that provide adhesion prevent droplets from rolling off the leaf, or bouncing and shattering. Ampersand also gives actives more time on the leaf to perform their functions by reducing evaporation, drying and wash off.

The result is a game-changing tank mix partner that delivers three times more spray to the leaf, two times the absorption potential, and four times the wash off protection. Not only does Ampersand have the lowest toxicity rating, Category IV, no signal words are required for labeling, and no special PPE or handling is required. Despite its fit for organic use, Ampersand provides cost effective performance benefits for conventional applications as well.

Extensive testing has shown that Ampersand improves weed control by an average of 79% when combined with a leading organic herbicide. With respect to sprayable pheromones, Ampersand has been shown to increase the efficacy by 45%. Additional studies have demonstrated that glufosinate can be improved by 51% with the addition of Ampersand to the tank mix.

"Now, more than ever before, every spray matters," says Greg Andon, CEO of Attune. "We are excited to introduce Ampersand to California growers, where we can help boost the performance of organic actives to levels approaching conventional, and improve conventional actives to levels never seen before."

Ampersand is available through distribution by Buttonwillow Warehouse Company and Grow West for the California market.

About Attune Agriculture, Inc.

Born from over 100 years of hydrocolloid expertise, Attune Agriculture combines deep roots in food science and agriculture to create products dedicated to providing the world with agricultural tools that are both performance-based and safe for the environment and the people who use them. For more information, please visit www.attuneag.com.

