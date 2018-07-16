Attunity Named by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for Third Consecutive Year

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Attunity, Ltd. (NASDAQ CM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions, announced today that it has been named a Challenger for the third consecutive year in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. Gartner, the definitive source of objective and independent technology thought leadership and advisory services, recognized Attunity with an improved position for both its completeness of vision and ability to execute compared to the previous year. Attunity believes the improvement is due to the company's strong leadership in data replication scenarios, successful OEM and partner momentum, and its alignment with the market's modern data integration needs. [1]A complimentary copy of the full report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, is available here .

The Gartner report includes market growth information and evaluates 15 data integration tool providers. According to Gartner, "Technology evolutions in this market to address shifting demand trends, and interim steps to combine cloud and on-premises deployments and broadening hybrid integration approaches, are well on their way to common and broad adoption by 2025." [2]

Attunity's Data Integration Platform, which includes Attunity Replicate, a real-time data replication and ingestion software solution, Attunity Compose and Attunity Enterprise Manager (AEM), enables enterprises to accelerate data pipeline automation and migration across cloud, data lakes and streaming enterprise architectures.

"We are focused on enabling enterprises to accelerate their most strategic initiatives, including modern analytics, migrating to the cloud, building data lakes and using streaming architectures. We believe that this continued recognition from Gartner validates that we are on target with our strategy - to provide an innovative data integration platform that addresses the current and future needs of modern enterprises," said Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer at Attunity. "We feel honored to be recognized for our completeness of vision as well as our ability to execute. We're also proud to have what we believe is a strong partner network with leading cloud and data lake platform providers. To us, Attunity's universal and easy-to-use data integration solutions enable real-time data analytics at the speed of change."

