ATV & UTV Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 14,109.2 Million By 2025 - Valuates Report

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factors such as growing trends in adventure sports & leisure activities, the use of ATV and UTV in military operations, and government rules to allow driving ATVs and UTVs on-road is expected to increase the growth of the ATV and UTV markets size.

The global ATV & UTV market size was USD 7,628.0 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 14,109.2 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025.

This study includes an analytical representation of the ATV and UTV market analysis along with the current trends and future estimates to depict the imminent pockets of investment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ATV AND UTV MARKET SIZE

Tourism councils have begun to incorporate ATV and UTV based activities by building tracks to attract and keep visitors in their country for a longer period of time. Several countries organize annual championships, and this is gaining considerable popularity as anyone able to drive UTV can take part in the race. This rise in adventure sports trends entices tourists, thereby increasing the ATV and UTV market size over the forecast period.

The increasing preference of UTV and ATV by military forces around the world is expected to increase the ATV and UTV market size. The military uses more ATVs to diversify their applications, including long-distance transport of armed forces and munitions. The need for vehicles to run in rough terrain is providing an impetus for the growth of ATV and UTV market. For instance, the United States Army has shown interest in acquiring ATVs with features such as rapid transportation capabilities and the ability to carry nine fully armed soldiers, agility, and a minimum of 55 mph.

ATVs and UTVs are very useful in activities such as hunting, nature exploration, hiking, and other outdoor exploration, but these vehicles are often very risky and dangerous. The number of ATVs and UTVs available on the market is growing. This, in turn, raises the number of ATV and UTV-related incidents increasing. Production of ATVs and UTVs with additional safety measures to avoid injuries and death will give the key players operating on the ATV and UTV market the opportunity to dominate the space.

Nevertheless, the ban on ATV & UTV driving in wildlife areas due to terrain damage and high maintenance costs of ATVs and UTVs can impede market growth.

ATV AND UTV MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the end-user segment, mountaineering held the largest ATV and UTV Market share in 2018. The segment is expected to hold on to its share during the forecast period.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the increase in the use of ATV for military purposes.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Developing countries such as India and China are projected to become one of the largest consumers of ATV and UTV vehicles.

ATV & UTV KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Vehicle Type

ATV

UTV

By Displacement

< 400 (CC)

400-800 (CC)

> 800 (CC)

By Fuel Type

Gasoline Powered

Diesel Powered

Electric Powered

Solar Powered

By Application

Utility

Sports

Others

By End-user Vertical

Agriculture

Military

Mountaineering

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

