ATV UTV Tire Market to grow by 43.57 Mn Units by 2026, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the ATV UTV tire market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of 43.57 million units during the forecast period. The increasing trend toward adventurous sporting has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, price fluctuations of rubber might hamper the market growth. Request a Free Sample Report.

ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) tire market as a part of the global tires and rubber market within the global auto components market. The parent global tires and rubber market covers products and companies engaged in the development of tires used in various types of vehicles, and rubbers that are used in tire manufacturing. Technavio calculates the global tires and rubber market based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of tires for automobiles, commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles, and motorcycles. Growth in the global tires and rubber market will be driven by the following factors:

Tire aftermarket showcasing the higher potential

Increasing growth in the motorcycle tires market in APAC

Increasing adoption of alloy wheels for motorcycles

Growing bicycle market due to changes in market dynamics

Balancing functionalities in tire manufacturing

ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

UTV



The ATV UTV tire market share growth by the UTV segment will be significant during the forecast period. UTV tires are more powerful and maneuverable than ATV tires, even on rough terrain and in dense forests. They also offer better performance capabilities than ATV tires. Additionally, their capacity to move light cargoes through rough terrain is being used more and more in farming and agricultural operations. As a result, it is predicted that the UTV application segment of the worldwide ATV and UTV market will experience rapid expansion during the forecast period.



ATV

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 50% of market growth. The top three markets in APAC for utility and all-terrain vehicle tires are China , Japan , and India . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The expansion of the ATV UTV tire market in APAC would be aided by the rising popularity of off-road vehicle championships as a viewing source.

Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ATV UTV tire market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing application in defense and military as one of the prime reasons driving the ATV UTV Tire Market growth during the next few years.

ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ATV UTV tire market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ATV UTV tire market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ATV UTV tire market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the ATV UTV tire market, vendors

ATV UTV Tire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% Market growth 2022-2026 43.57 mn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bridgestone Corp., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Maxxis International, Michelin Group, OTR Wheel Engineering Inc., Sedona Tire and Wheel, The Carlstar Group LLC, TIANJIN WANDA TYRE GROUP Co. Ltd., Titan International Inc., and Toyo Tire Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

bicycle market due to changes in market dynamics: Increase in urbanization, rising disposable income, increased traffic and congestion, rising health consciousness and environmental concerns, and a significant increase in the fuel prices have driven the change in preference toward transportation mode among the people for a short-distance commute. In the past few years, fuel prices have increased significantly, which is expected to fluctuate, resulting in customers shifting their preferences to bicycles as a convenient mode of commute. Additionally, with the continuous rise in fuel prices, the demand for battery-powered bicycles and mountain bicycles has increased. Mountain bicycles are equipped with gears and suspension, which help in managing speeds better and make them easier to ride through mountain areas, overpasses, and rough roads.

