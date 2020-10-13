ATWEC Technologies, Inc. Appoints Darnell Stitts as President and CEO

MEMPHIS, TN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATWEC Technologies (OTCMKTS: ATWT) is pleased to announce the promotion of Darnell Stitts to President & CEO. Since 2017 Stitts has played a pivotal part in ATWEC Technologies' expansion and development of new product lines. In his new role, Stitts will drive the strategic direction of ATWEC Technologies' child safety business while also overseeing day-to-day operations.

His predecessor, Alex T. Wiley, will step down to serve in an advisory capacity after acting as ATWEC Technologies' CEO since 2000.

"Mr. Stitts is the right leader to advance and scale ATWEC Technologies, solidifying our status as a leading producer of child safety devices," said Wiley. "Over the past three years, Mr. Stitts has demonstrated his impact ­– from upgrading existing product lines to diversifying our products for new audiences. He has an incredible vision for the future of ATWEC Technologies and his leadership expertise will be critical as the company enters its next phase of growth."

Stitts has over 40 years of executive management experience in the transportation industry. Most recently he served as Director and Chief Operating Officer of ATWEC Technologies, helping to navigate and secure multiple OTC compliance deals, grow the company's footprint, expand product lines for commercial use, and respond to the needs of this pandemic.

"The future is bright for ATWEC Technologies and our extraordinary team is building new child safety technologies while also working to expand our current line of safety products and create new revenue sources," said Stitts. "I'm already thinking about how to best address some of our biggest challenges as a growing company, and one of the first items on my to-do list is educating lawmakers on the dangers of leaving a child behind in a vehicle in order to widely spread our mission of protecting a child's safety."

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators 'peace of mind'. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The Company recently announced their new "state-of-the-art" KV-4 platform which uses RFID technology and their new cloud-based system to easily track children on vehicles to and from home. The Company also recently announced its KV-X product which used ultra-violet rays to sanitize a bus or van from bacteria and pathogens. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.

