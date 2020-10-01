ATWEC Technologies Inc Updates Shareholders on Acquisition Plans and New Website

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ATWT), a US-based technology company specializing in child safety products, announced today that the company is nearing completion on a strategic acquisition that will increase shareholder value exponentially. This acquisition will greatly enhance ATWEC's standing as one of the premier providers of child safety systems in North America.

In addition to the above-mentioned acquisition, we have also updated our website www.atwec.com to show our full product line. The new website will also contain a plethora of information related to the company's future plans as well as current projects and will serve as a place where company executives can interact with shareholders and share valuable information.

Education technology expenditure is expected to reach $341B worldwide by 2025, evidenced by the aggressive acceleration in venture capital invested through 2019, which reached a record of $8B. The Company plans to launch an aggressive sales and marketing campaign to capitalize on this increased demand, fueled by concerned parents and administrators.

Education technology expenditure is expected to reach $341B worldwide by 2025, evidenced by the aggressive acceleration in venture capital invested through 2019, which reached a record of $8B. The Company plans to launch an aggressive sales and marketing campaign to capitalize on this increased demand, fueled by concerned parents and administrators.

Alex Wiley, ATWEC's President and CEO stated, "As we look toward the future of ATWEC Technologies Inc, these acquisitions are just the beginning of a series of goals we are aiming to achieve. We have a plan to get ATWEC to the OTCQB by 2021. This move will require financial audits and other specific requirements, but we are confident that we can get there quickly. This will be another milestone in our development from a startup company to a major player in security technology."

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ATWT):
ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators 'peace of mind'. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The Company recently announced its new "state-of-the-art" KV-4 platform which uses RFID technology and their new cloud-based system to easily track children on vehicles to and from home. The Company also recently announced its KV-X product which used ultra-violet rays to sanitize a bus or van from bacteria and pathogens. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.

You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosure information. All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trademarks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.

