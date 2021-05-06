AtWork Announces Strong First Quarter Sales Growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, released sales results for the first quarter of 2021 today, reporting significant growth over both 2019 and 2020, despite the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

Though the pandemic took a major toll early in the second quarter, Q1 revenues in 2020 were mostly in line with 2019 levels. The first quarter of 2021, however, has seen significant growth over either of these previous periods, with 16% growth over 2020 and 18% growth over 2019. The forecast for the second quarter looks equally impressive, though the year over year comparison will reflect growth over 2020 during the peak of the pandemic.

"We're so excited that, despite the effects of the pandemic, we continue to outpace not only our industry's recovery, but even our own stellar results from the last two years," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "As always, AtWork is serving the needs of our talent and clients from both a business development and customer service perspective which is a direct reflection of our mission statement, to be "AtWork For You" to our clients and talent on a daily basis, and our growth is the result of this continued commitment."

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tenn. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries.

There are locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.

